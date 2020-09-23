Yankton School District Issues Several COVID-Related Statements

Last week, the Yankton School District (YSD) issued several announcements regarding COVID-19 and the school district.
In a message to families, Yankton Middle School (YMS) Principal Todd Dvorack reminded families about the three possible models for education at YSD during the pandemic: in-school learning and e-learning — the current model — hybrid learning and all students e-learning, and how the hybrid learning model, if implemented, would work.
“The hybrid learning model will alternate our daily schedule with approximately half of our students at school one day while the other half of students is working remotely from home,” Dvoacek explained in the letter. “The next day, the students will swap roles. In essence, the students will alternate days in the school building; however, they will be doing school work every day (regardless of setting).”
Hybrid learning days will be determined by last name, but accommodations can be made for siblings with different last names to school on the same days.
• Group A Students – All students whose last name starts with letter A through L will attend on each Monday, Wednesday and every other Friday.
• Group B Students — All students whose last name starts with letter M through Z will attend on each Tuesday, Thursday and every other Friday.
Right now, there are no plans to move to this the hybrid model, though it is a possibility at some point during the school year, the letter said.
Regardless of holidays or snow days, the days students’ are in or out of school would not change.
Also this week, Yankton High School (YHS) Principal Jennifer Johnke sent a message to families reminding them of the rules surrounding e-learning.
“Remote learning is not self-paced,” Johnke began. “Students are required to meet deadlines just as they would in the traditional classroom.”
Students are also expected to plan for a seven-period school day and all assignments are to be handed in on time through Google Classroom. Students with late or missing assignments will not be allowed to participate in extracurricular activities, she stated.
Thursday, YSD Superintendent Wayne Kindle alerted parents about a possible COVID-19 exposure at Tuesday’s YMS football game.
“Wednesday night, we were informed that one of the officials from the 7th Grade Football Game in Yankton on Tuesday, started feeling ill late on Tuesday night, well after the completion of the game,” Kindle stated in the email. “He ended up testing positive for COVID on Wednesday.”
According to the email, an investigation by Dvoracek, who was present during the entire game, showed that no one on either team — coaches or players — was within six feet of the official for the 15 minutes that would result in exposure.
“Even though we believe there are not any close contacts on either team, given this information, the Yankton School District wants to be both proactive and transparent in communicating everything we know about this situation to the parents of our football players,” Kindle stated in the email.
Finally, Kindle posted on Friday a “thank you” to YSD families for reporting COVID-related symptoms, cases and contacts that occurred outside the school.
“These actions have played a significant role in our schools to remain open,” he told parents. “Continued collaboration will help mitigate the transmission of COVID-19 and provide opportunities to remain in school and participate in school activities.”
———
For more information visit www.ysd.k12.us .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.