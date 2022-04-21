100 Years Ago
Saturday, April 22, 1922
• Preliminary plans for improving Observatory Hill, to make this spot one of the most sightly in the city, were taken up at two meetings Thursday. Work will be started this year with the sowing of blue grass seed and the setting out of trees. Plans have been drawn by Max Pfaender, landscape architect.
• The ragged plot of ground immediately in front of the entrance to Sacred Heart hospital, formed by the circling driveway, has been shaped into a large heart and carefully graded and rounded off. It will be sowed to blue grass seed. A hedge of bridalwreath is now being planted around three sides of the large field north of the street.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, April 22, 1947
• Rabbi Albert A. Gordon, Sioux City, Iowa, arrived this morning and will spend two days on the Yankton college campus to speak on “Jewish Ethical Values” through special arrangement of the Jewish Chautauqua Society.
• Fire visited the Loren Stewart family of Gayville twice during the weekend. Saturday their brooder house with 280 chicks was burned. Sunday, just as the family was returning from church services, fire was discovered in the basement of their house. An overheated chimney had started flames among the partitions and the rafters of the basement, filling the house from top to bottom with smoke.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, April 22, 1972
• Although the official opening is Memorial Day, impressive changes are taking place at the Yankton County Historical Museum. According to curator George B. German, the most outstanding addition this spring will be a wall painting. The scene on the west wall will be a covered wagon going into Dakota Territory and a steamboat will be the interest on the north side.
• Bill Whisler, who has been using his muscle and talent on the gridiron ever since his freshman days in high school in 1954, gave his decision to retire from professional football that he has pursued with great success for the past ten years. Whisler, a native of Yankton, has spent the past ten years as one of the most respected defensive ends in the Canadian Football League.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, April 22, 1997
• Yankton Middle School seventh graders assembled in the school’s lecture hall early Monday morning in an enthusiastic send-off for Megan Storm. Storm, a seventh grader, recently won the South Dakota state geography bee. Storm, along with social studies teacher Amy Long, will be traveling to Washington, D.C. at the end of May to compete in the National Geography Bee May 26-29.
• Early Monday morning, a masked man entered the Kelly Inn and robbed it at gunpoint. According to Duane Heeney, Chief of Police, at about 10 a.m. Monday, a lone gunman entered the lobby of the Kelly Inn and demanded money from the clerk at the front desk. The man displayed a silver pistol and left the building with an undisclosed amount of money.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.