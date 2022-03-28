The Friends of the Yankton Community Library will be hosting a spring book sale in the library’s meeting room March 31-April 3.
The book sale will be open only to members of the Friends of the Yankton Community Library from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, March 31. (You can sign-up for a membership at the door.) The book sale will be open to the public Friday, April 1, to Sunday, April 3, during the library’s open hours.
The sale will include lots of new hardcover and paperback books, as well as a variety of puzzles.
