Pathways Shelter for the Homeless in Yankton will be hosting a Cardboard City event at Ben’s Brew Station, 719 Walnut St., on Friday, July 15, from 6-8 p.m.
Join Pathways’ Board, Staff and Volunteers for an evening of food, drinks and awareness about the important services Pathways provides to the community. There will be a brief presentation about Pathways’ current programs, as well as discuss progress and plans for future expansion.
Live music by provided by The Rough Diamonds, with food by Grind N’ Griddle.
This event is sponsored by Edward Jones. To register for tickets, visit www.yanktonpathways.org/CC2022.
