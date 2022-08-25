Yankton Area Retired School Personnel will kick off their new season with breakfast at the Fryin’ Pan, Yankton, on Thursday, Sept. 1, at 9 a.m. Interested retired school personnel, including teachers, paraprofessionals, administrators, cooks, secretaries, custodians, and anyone else interested in education in the surrounding area are invited to attend.
The meetings are informal with no scheduled programs. The objectives of the organization, which is affiliated with the National Retired Teachers Association Division of AARP, are to promote social, economic and professional welfare of retired educational staff of the state; to help members maintain identity with the educational profession; and to promote improvement in education. The local group awards a yearly scholarship to a Yankton High School graduate who is planning to enter the field of education.
