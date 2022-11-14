SIOUX FALLS — A Centerville man has been identified as the person who died last Tuesday night in a two-vehicle crash 12 miles south of Sioux Falls.
According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, preliminary crash information indicates that a 2022 Subaru Outback Touring SUV was northbound on Interstate 29 when it left the road, traveled through the median and crashed into the trailer of a southbound 2015 Freightliner TR semi-truck and trailer at 9:42 p.m.
