The Friends of the Yankton Community Library will be hosting their final outdoor sale of the year on Saturday, Sept. 3, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The sale will be on the library lawn, 515 Walnut Street.
Friends members receive one free book at each sale. Memberships will be available to purchase at the sale.
