Water Temperature: 38.0°
Lake Elevation: 1207.83
Power Plant Discharge: 21,700 cfs
Spillway Release: 3,300 cfs
Tailwater Elevation: 1153.83
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Rain showers early with mostly cloudy conditions later in the day. High around 50F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Partly cloudy skies early giving way to a few showers after midnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: March 25, 2020 @ 3:12 am
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.