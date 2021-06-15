The Human Services Center (HSC) in Yankton will remain an important part of the state’s mental health care, but attracting staff will remain a challenge, Gov. Kristi Noem said Tuesday.
The governor toured HSC, joined by Cabinet Secretary Laurie Gill with the South Dakota Department of Social Services (DSS). Their visit came a day after the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Appropriations (JCA) toured the facility.
During Tuesday’s press conference, Noem said her HSC visit included private visits with state employees, a tour of the facility and learning more about the care needs. Those needs include an ongoing effort to fully staff the facility amid continuous workforce shortages in the state.
HSC stands unique among the state’s services, Noem said, noting the impact remains “immeasurable.”
“They perform an incredibly importance service to the state of South Dakota,” she said of the staff. “This is the only facility that provides these services, and it’s good for me to be here and visit with everyone and get feedback from the staff and the people they’re serving.”
As for HSC’s future, Noem sees a continued important role for the state’s psychiatric hospital.
“I see this facility here (in Yankton) as being necessary for us in the future,” she said. “We have a couple of open units right now that aren’t being utilized, and we see the potential to add more services here if we can get the workforce as well, which is always going to be a challenge in the short term.”
SEEKING WORKERS
HSC remains a major employer and continually needs skilled workers, Gill told the Press & Dakotan.
“We have over 500 employees here, and 70% of them offer direct care, so the majority of them are directly serving the patients here,” she said. “When you are operating a 24/7 facility in a town the size of Yankton, you will always have (staffing) vacancies, especially for jobs that are very specialized.”
The hiring shortages are made more challenging by South Dakota’s low unemployment and the need to compete against the private sector in terms of pay and benefits, Gill said.
“HSC isn’t unique in that aspect,” she said of the staffing shortages. “You’re seeing it across the state and even the nation.”
HSC has seen a high rate of administrative turnover in recent years, with some CEOs staying a short time before leaving. Gill said she has sought to address the high turnover at the top, noting the facility needs stability in its leadership for any type of long-term direction.
Jeremy Johnson was named the CEO in September 2019 after serving in an interim position during the preceding four months.
“I brought Jeremy here two years ago,” the secretary said. “I wanted stability in our leadership, and turnover at the top isn’t ideal for our situation. We have that stability now.”
The HSC patient census fluctuates on a daily basis, Gill said, but she could provide an overall picture.
“(Monday), they had one admission. (Tuesday), they’re looking at five,” she said. “Our average daily census is 150-160 (patients). During the current fiscal year, we’ve had about 1,200 admissions.”
In term of the facility itself, Noem noted a need for expanding the pharmacy space. An evaluation under way will help determined the available assets at the Yankton site and ways to streamline services.
FILLING A VITAL ROLE
HSC employees have done “a fantastic job” meeting the increased demand for mental health services during the pandemic while already dealing with funding and staffing challenges, Noem said.
At the same time, the mental health field has placed an increasing emphasis on community-based care allowing patients to remain close to home, the governor said.
“How do we deliver innovative services and do it in a way that helps people heal but also live and be part of the families and communities?” she asked.
A move toward more community-based treatment could mean a change in the number and types of HSC patient, Gill said. If more people receive their mental health needs closer to home, those who come to the Yankton facility would likely need more intense treatment, she added.
“It would allow us to focus on people who need a higher level of care, and possibly for the longer term,” the secretary said.
HSC remains a psychiatric hospital, but it’s able to provide chemical dependency treatment for patients with those additional needs, she added.
In terms of the current HSC worker shortages, Noem said the state seeks to provide the needed employee training and to recruit and retain workers with a passion for mental health and providing specialized services.
However, a major hurdle lies in offering pay and benefits competitive with the private sector, Noem said. The situation is an issue not only HSC but also hroughout state government, she said.
In order to become more competitive, the state has sought to provide employees with access to better health insurance plans and in salary adjustments specific to HSC jobs, Noem said. In addition, the state has sought to address quality-of-life issues dealing with family leave, scheduling flexibility and offering more time off for holidays or other family time for employees, she added.
However, more remains to be done, Noem said.
The federal CARES Act and other stimulus programs provide funding for mental health, the governor said. However, salary adjustments implemented using those funds represent a continued expense for state government, she said.
“When you have one-time dollars, like last year, it’s hard to make a full-time commitment of ongoing dollars,” she said.
BUILDING FOR THE FUTURE
As part of meeting its workforce needs, the state has made greater use of social media and has recruiting qualified out-of-state candidates interested in moving to South Dakota, the governor said.
The number and types of HSC patients may change with the opening of the Link community triage center in Sioux Falls, the governor said.
“I think it will mean some folks don’t end up coming here (to HSC) if they’re able to go to that triage,” she said. “Or some will transfer through the (Link) center and come here (to Yankton) for long-term treatment. Every individual will receive a different evaluation based on needs.”
The story of that individualized care isn’t told nearly enough, the governor said. “There’s no institutional program that people get plugged into. Each single person has a single adjustment plan for their needs and where they are,” she said.
Gill and her team remain passionate about HSC and its mission, and Tuesday’s joint visit worked out well, Noem said.
“I would have loved to have come (Monday) when the legislators did (on their tour of eastern South Dakota facilities),” the governor said. “But having this (separate visit) allowed us to spend more time in areas and to have more candid conversations with staff that might not have been possible in a larger group.”
Gill said tours of HSC and other facilities take state officials and lawmakers out of Pierre and see first-hand the institutions they are running and funding. She noted she visits HSC monthly, and staff members make more frequent visits.
“There is a value to getting out and seeing a facility and the environment they are in,” she said. “It makes the decision-making process so much more valuable.”
Gill commended HSC employees for their devotion to their work and patients.
“The people (working) here are passionate in what they do,” she said. “They love it here and see it as a calling. They believe they’re making a difference to the people here.”
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.