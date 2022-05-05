The Yankton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Thursday its investigation into Wednesday’s incidents at Gayville-Volin School.
Emergency Medical Services (EMS) received three separate calls for ambulances at Gayville-Volin Schools Wednesday, two in the morning and one in the early afternoon.
The first call was for an unresponsive 13-year-old female., while a second call went out about 90 minutes later for a 12-year-old female who was having a seizure. The third call was for a 13-year-old female who was unable to speak, but could “only laugh and scream,” according to the dispatcher.
A Facebook post from Jason Selchert, superintendent of Gayville-Volin School District, posted later that afternoon, confirmed that EMS was called three times, and that two of the incidents seemed suspicious, while the third was unrelated.
He also said he asked the Yankton County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the two suspicious incidents.
Thursday, Yankton County Chief Deputy Sheriff Michael Rothschadl confirmed that two juvenile females were having seizures after taking a prescription pill earlier Wednesday, and that the third individuals was experiencing a mental illness issue.
All three juveniles were reportedly taken to local hospitals, examined and released.
Three K-9 Units with the South Dakota Highway Patrol reportedly searched the school and no drugs or paraphernalia were found.
The reason the pills ingested by the students caused the seizures is still under investigation.
