The South Dakota Federation of Music Clubs, an affiliate of the National Federation of Music Clubs, is taking applications for two scholarships, each $1,000, for students from South Dakota who are pursuing a music major or minor at a South Dakota university.

Applicants should have completed at least 30 hours of course work in the accredited college/university; however, incoming college freshman may apply if they have participated in the National Federation of Music Clubs Junior Festivals as high school seniors.

