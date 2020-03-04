• A report was received at 3:34 p.m. Tuesday of theft on Burleigh St.
• A report was received at 4 p.m. Tuesday of theft on Burleigh St.
• A report was received at 4:20 p.m. Tuesday of the theft of a license plate on E. 9th St.
• A report was received at 5:14 p.m. Tuesday of a domestic incident on W. 15th St.
• A report was received at 5:35 p.m. Tuesday of a sex crime in Yankton.
• A report was received at 1:31 a.m. Wednesday of a domestic incident on Douglas Ave.
• A report was received at 5:24 a.m. Wednesday of a residential burglary on E. 3rd St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 10:19 a.m. Tuesday of the theft of a firearm from a residence east of Yankton.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 1:41 p.m. Tuesday of theft from a business in the lake area.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 9:03 p.m. Tuesday of a vehicle break-in at a residence east of Yankton.
