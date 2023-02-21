County Hears Update On Contact Center

The Yankton County Contact Center could be seeing some changes in the future.
During its regular meeting Tuesday, the Yankton County Commission heard the 2022 annual report on the Contact Center, presented by director Rebecca Meier.
Meier, who noted she’s been in the position for about six weeks, said she’s been astonished at the reach of the department.
“We’re making a big impact in the Yankton community trying to meet the needs of people who are experiencing a crisis within their lives,” she said. “Coming into the Contact Center and only having been here a little over a month, I had no idea the impact that it was really making in the community.”
She said a total of 2,200 families were served last year, with nearly 2,000 of those families being through the food pantry.
Meier said there will be some physical changes coming to the food pantry.
“We’re going to be moving around the food pantry a little bit, making it more client’s choice,” she said. “We’ve done some research, and client’s choice will cut back on waste within the food pantry.”
During Meier’s presentation, Commissioner Wanda Howey-Fox asked whether there are residency requirements in place to utilize the food pantry.
“We don’t have a solid policy in place,” Meier said. “We’re working on it right now to determine who we serve. … We just established a committee that’s reviewing our policies.”
Howey-Fox said a recent incident concerned her.
“I had business here last week at the Government Center, and as I was leaving, I saw two gentlemen loading up their car with the grocery cart from the food pantry,” she said. “They had Nebraska plates.”
Meier said the serving radius for the Contact Center’s food pantry right now is around 40 miles.
“One of the things that we’ve discussed is, ‘Where else are there food pantries that we could refer them to?’” she said. “When we say that, we’re not going to turn them away the first time they come — we’ll still give them food — but then we’ll be like, ‘Here’s a resource for you to use in the future.’”
When asked by Commissioner Dan Klimisch if there had been any impacts from inflation, Meier said operations have taken somewhat of a hit.
“We’ve cut back on things here and there,” Meier said. “We stopped buying eggs for a little bit, and we had to look at other protein options.”
She also noted that the center has been busier as a result of the current economic state.
“We’ve seen a big uptick based on the historic information that’s already in our software,” she said.
Meier said rental and utility assistance have been especially needed.
In other business Tuesday, the commission:
• Heard a presentation on assessments;
• Motioned to begin the process to start seeking applications for a new EMS administrator;
• Deleted two structures from the National Bridge Inventory. These bridges were replaced with box culverts;
• Voted to opt-in on a national opioid settlement;
• Discussed commission expectations and organization and set Monday, March 6, at 3:30 p.m. for a strategic planning session to discuss potential ideas;
• Approved an application for a grant that could potentially lead to a bike trail between Yankton and Vermillion;
• Rescheduled the April 18 County Commission meeting to April 17 at 6 p.m.
