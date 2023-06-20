SW Jim River Road Repair

This screenshot from Google Earth shows the section of SW Jim River Road that collapsed into the James River during flooding five years ago. the roadway has been closed to traffic ever since. On Tuesday night, the Yankton County Commission voted to seek bids to repair the roadway.

 Image: Google Earth

The Yankton County Commission voted unanimously Tuesday to request bids for the repair of a section of SW Jim River Road that collapsed into the James River approximately five years ago.

The section of road in question is in a rural corner of northwest Yankton County, located a couple of miles downstream from Stone Church Bridge.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.