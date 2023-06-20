The Yankton County Commission voted unanimously Tuesday to request bids for the repair of a section of SW Jim River Road that collapsed into the James River approximately five years ago.
The section of road in question is in a rural corner of northwest Yankton County, located a couple of miles downstream from Stone Church Bridge.
“We do have a contractor interested in doing the job if you guys would approve that,” Mike Sedlacek, superintendent of the Yankton County Highway Department, told the commission. “My guesstimate is around $50,000, and I’m figuring more on the high end. I’m hoping it would be less than that, due to applying for a Jim River grant for riprap.”
Also, it will be necessary to contact the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to determine how to proceed, he said.
An examination of the area in person and with a drone showed that there are still springs draining out of the hillside, Sedlacek said.
“We’re proposing drain tile on the road,” he said. “We would use the east end of the road and push that west because the road is on a hill and curve. It would make it safer. (We would) lower it four feet to five feet, depending on how much fill we need. But before that, we would have to go down there and excavate, get rid of all the trees and all the shrubs.”
Then, starting from the bottom and working up, Sedlacek said he would like to install the riprap and drain tile at the base, the first 20 feet.
“We had an engineer come look at this and he pretty much proposed this but he wanted jetties also,” he said. “Jetties are fingers of riprap going out into the water. Then, you’re talking $200,000-$300,000.”
Commissioner John Marquardt added, “Mike said he had (a) county commissioner from another county come out and look at this, and he said, ‘Well, if you replace a culvert and it collapses, you have some liability there. So yes, it’d be nice to be able to be covered from our standpoint, but we’re not covered on any other county roads either.”
Commissioner Ryan Heine noted that the county is not mandated by the state to keep that stretch of road open.
“It’d be good if we can open this road,” Commissioner Dan Klimisch said. “To me, it comes down to cost. If we can effectively fix this road for the long term, I’m in favor of it but we won’t know until we get an estimate of it.”
Marquardt said that in talking to a couple of different contractors, the estimate he gets is consistently approximately $40,000-$50,000.
“(Also), like Mike said, it’s one of those things that we could possibly do next spring ourselves,” he said. “I think we need to move forward. I don’t think we should kick the can down the road anymore, and I think we should all agree that we should fix the road.”
Marquardt added that the county purchases its gravel in that area and its trucks must make a significant detour every time they get gravel, which drives up costs.
Since the situation with the road has persisted for almost five years, area residents deserve an answer, Klimisch said.
Landowner Jody Kludt asked commissioners for a more concrete timeline to perform the repair. The Kludt property is closest to the damaged section of road.
“I’ve sat here for the last almost five years listening to this same thing, and it sounds really good and I hope this all works, but my question is: What kind of a timeline are you looking at?” Kludt said. “I didn’t hear where you put a bid out and it has to be done by such and such a date, so that we know.”
Commissioner Chairman Don Kettering asked whether the bid request could be published within the next month. Sedlacek said that, in addition to the time needed for writing the bid and advertising it for two weeks, the bidding process would likely take another six weeks.
Also at Tuesday’s meeting:
• the commission approved a medical marijuana cultivation facility permit for A 2 Z LLC. At that time, the commission asked for any additional public comment but no one spoke;
• the commission declared June 25 to be Diane Reese Day in honor of her being named Yankton Citizen of the Year;
• Scotty Borman of Mission Hill told the commission that next summer’s convention for the Grand Lodge of Free and Accepted Masons of South Dakota will be held in Yankton. Also, the group will be celebrating its sesquicentennial, which should boost tax dollars.
