Several Avera hospitals are listed among the Top 100 Rural & Community Hospitals and Critical Access Hospitals in the United States for 2023 as named by the Chartis Center for Rural Health. In addition, Avera Queen of Peace Hospital in Mitchell was named as a Top 20 hospital by the National Rural Health Association.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.