100 Years Ago
Friday, April 2, 1920
• The “Josie L.K.”, Yankton’s faithful ferryboat for thirty-five years, lies a total wreck today at her landing, mute evidence of the might of the Missouri river, whose power the staunch little craft has dared for so many years. Last night a very heavy flow of upriver ice arrived suddenly and in a very short time the old boat was ruined.
• The barbers of the city shouted “Next” shortly before noon today with a new ring to their voices. For the first time in Yankton’s history the tonsorial artists, in common with many other activities of the day, closed their doors from noon until three o’clock out of respect to the day, Good Friday.
75 Years Ago
Monday, April 2, 1945
• Following completion today of a business deal, the Heitgen Pharmacy, located at 111 West Third Street, became the Yankton Drug Co., with the sale of the business by Henry M. and Leo T. Heitgen, to a copartnership of Charles F. Clancey, Jr., and Harold L. Tisher. The Heitgen Pharmacy was established in its present location eighteen years ago.
• The lazy spring-fever yawn which was getting such a nice comfortable start here last week took a rap on the chin over the Easter weekend, and some eager tulips and other early greenery shivered in the nippy temperatures which fell to a minimum of 28 degrees last night.
50 Years Ago
Thursday, April 2, 1970
• At last night’s meeting at City Hall on the 3.15 mile Highway 50 improvement east from Broadway, about 30 local people met with state highway department personnel and officials of the main contractor of the $1.5 million project.
• Yankton police on patrol discovered at 3:14 a.m. today that a door was partially open at Gerry’s Package Liquor, 1116 West Ninth St. Investigation showed the glass had been broken and heavy mesh wire pried back at some time after 2 a.m. when that area had been last patrolled. A check showed that $183 in cash and some 13 bottles of various kinds of liquor were missing.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, April 2, 1995
• No paper
