CASES DISPOSED:
FEB. 20-26, 2021
Alexandria Saul, Crofton, Neb.; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days with 27 days suspended; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Recharged by information.
Jordan David Lehto, Spokane, Wash.; Speeding on a state highway; $97.50.
Tyler Kraft, 308 Donohoe Blvd., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Kazleigh C. Martin, 2900 Douglas #302, Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; $632.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Keep place for use or sale of controlled substance; Dismissed by prosecutor; Contribute to abuse, neglect or delinquency; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Julieann K. Milk, 2400 Douglas Lot #3, Yankton; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $182.50; License suspended for 30 days; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $282.50.
Josh Halverson, 200 Rainbow #4, Yankton; Disorderly conduct; $200; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Dismissal-reduction.
Yoandri Pena Izquierdo, 511 Burleigh St. Apt. 1, Yankton; Illegal passing/no pass zone; $132.50.
Erandi Servin-Huaroco, 1307 Meadow Rd., Yankton; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50.
Misty McAllister, 118 Eli Drive, Yankton; Driving under influence-1st offense; $590.50; License revoked for 30 days; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Brett Sack, 1907 Cedar Street, Yankton; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Habitual offender-3+ prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Recharged by information.
Anderson Cole Reese, 902 W. 11th St., Yankton; Fail to report accident to police officer; $132.50.
Joseph Edward Lyle, Sioux Falls; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Macie Kae Ferwerda, Winner; Speed on four-lane in rural areas; $117.50.
Alexander Scott Huntley, 510 W. 9th St., Yankton; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50.
Devin Michael Meng, Sioux Falls; Speeding on a state highway; $177.50.
Kelly Dale Kulhavy, 900 Summit St., Yankton; Stop at flashing red signal; $132.50.
Sue Keffer, Scotland; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; License suspended for 30 days.
Troy Glaze, 2916 Broadway #204; Disorderly conduct; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Recharged by complaint; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Recharged by information.
Kristin Skye Martin, 213 W. 10th St., Yankton; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Garrett Carda, 1809 Mulberry St., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Jose Garcia, Riverside, Calif.; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
April Michelle Hanson, 415 W. 15th St. Lot 15, Yankton; Fail to stop or slow down for school bus; $132.50.
Robert M. Stengle, 1906 Bradley St., Yankton; Driving on wrong side of road; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Gerado Hernandez, St. Helena, Neb.; Driving under influence-1st offense; Suspended imposition of sentence; $1,240.50.
Richard Umstead, Howard; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Austin Andrew Erickson, 3200 Halley Street, Apt. 3, Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; $178.50; Jail sentence of 30 days with 28 days suspended.
Sawyer Marts, 30627 US Highway 81, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Steven Taylor Thompson, 1105 W. 8th St., Yankton; Municipal speeding; $91.50.
Brett D. Sack, 1907 Cedar Street, Yankton; Fail to stop-accident causing property damage; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by prosecutor; Fail to stop-accident causing property damage; Recharged by information; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Recharged by information.
Misty McAllister, 118 Eli Drive, Yankton; Disorderly conduct; $200; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Intentional causing contact w/bodily fluids/human waste; Recharged by complaint; Intentional causing contact w/bodily fluids/human waste; Recharged by information.
James Percle, homeless, Yankton; Complete update registration form; Suspended execution of sentence; $532.50; Penitentiary sentence of 2 years suspended; Three years probation; Complete update registration form; Recharged by indictment.
Joshua J. Halverson, 100 Rainbow $4, Yankton; Driving under influence-1st offense; Suspended imposition of sentence; $1,240.50.
Gregery Terrell Borgstrom, Mission Hill; Drive vehicle with contents leaking or dropping; $132.50.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.