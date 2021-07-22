The following building permits were issued by the City of Yankton during June 2021:
Fox Run Townhomes, 804 W. 25th St.; Commercial-new; $300,000
Great Plains Processing, 2011 Alumax Rd; Commercial-accessory structure; $7,040
Marvin K. Becker, 1409 St. Benedict Dr.; Windows/door; $15,472
Yankton Transit, 901 East 7th St.; Commercial-addition; $564,000
St. John’s Evangelical Church, 1009 Jackson St.; Commercial-alteration/repair; $32,000
GP Property Ventures LLC, 510 Pine St.; Commercial-alteration/repair; $26,000
First Dakota National Bank, 225 Cedar St.; Commercial-alteration/repair; $85,400
Karol K. Kittelson, 1002 Karen Dr.; Roofing; $13,000
Daniel Winterringer, 900 Park St.; Roofing; $12,000
Michael D. Warnock, 610 East 16th St.; Roofing; $5,000
John G. Frick Rev. Trust; 915 SD Hwy 50; Roofing; $10,000
Matthew Douglas Larson, 509 Green St.; Roofing; $5,700
Jeremy Heine Living Trust, 807 W. 3rd St.; Roofing; $58,000
Robert H. Nissen, 307 Pine St.; Roofing; $4,500
Bernard J. Kubal Rev. Trust, 909 Pine St.; Windows; $8,007
Keith A. Bauman, 1301 Green St.; Single family home-addition; $2,500
Grant Reade Rev. Trust, 304 Murphy Ln; Windows; $2,500
Jean K. Tramp Trust, 2513 Burleigh St.; Windows; $2,000
Doyle Sage, 1813 Cedar St.; Single family home-addition; $25,000
Stephen D. Green, 1503 Walnut St.; Windows; $1,500
Arlo A. Larsen, 710 West 6th St.; Siding; $12,000
Daniel L. Specht, 508 Chalkstone Rd; Roofing; $10,000
Karen Baker Rev. Trust, 1000 Summit St.; Windows; $11,500
Dan Johanneson, 1705 & 1707 W. 25th; Multi family home-new; $177,672
Dayhuff Development Inc., 102 E. 3rd St.; Commercial-accessory structure; $4,000
Angela A. Wiebelhaus, 2100 Valley Rd; Single family home-addition; $2,000
Mount Marty University, 1005 West 8th St.; Commercial-alteration/repair; $64,700
St. Benedict Catholic Church, 1500 St. Benedict Dr.; Commercial-alternation/repair; $58,500
Robert J. Wubben, 1608 Picotte St.; Siding; $3,500
———
Total Fees: $3,664
June 2021 Total Valuation: $1,523,491
June 2020 Total Valuation: $1,554,286.60
2021 to Date Valuation: $12,713.947.54
2020 to Date Valuation: $14,286,579.50
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.