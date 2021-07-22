The following building permits were issued by the City of Yankton during June 2021:

Fox Run Townhomes, 804 W. 25th St.; Commercial-new; $300,000

Great Plains Processing, 2011 Alumax Rd; Commercial-accessory structure; $7,040

Marvin K. Becker, 1409 St. Benedict Dr.; Windows/door; $15,472

Yankton Transit, 901 East 7th St.; Commercial-addition; $564,000

St. John’s Evangelical Church, 1009 Jackson St.; Commercial-alteration/repair; $32,000

GP Property Ventures LLC, 510 Pine St.; Commercial-alteration/repair; $26,000

First Dakota National Bank, 225 Cedar St.; Commercial-alteration/repair; $85,400

Karol K. Kittelson, 1002 Karen Dr.; Roofing; $13,000

Daniel Winterringer, 900 Park St.; Roofing; $12,000

Michael D. Warnock, 610 East 16th St.; Roofing; $5,000

John G. Frick Rev. Trust; 915 SD Hwy 50; Roofing; $10,000

Matthew Douglas Larson, 509 Green St.; Roofing; $5,700

Jeremy Heine Living Trust, 807 W. 3rd St.; Roofing; $58,000

Robert H. Nissen, 307 Pine St.; Roofing; $4,500

Bernard J. Kubal Rev. Trust, 909 Pine St.; Windows; $8,007

Keith A. Bauman, 1301 Green St.; Single family home-addition; $2,500

Grant Reade Rev. Trust, 304 Murphy Ln; Windows; $2,500

Jean K. Tramp Trust, 2513 Burleigh St.; Windows; $2,000

Doyle Sage, 1813 Cedar St.; Single family home-addition; $25,000

Stephen D. Green, 1503 Walnut St.; Windows; $1,500

Arlo A. Larsen, 710 West 6th St.; Siding; $12,000

Daniel L. Specht, 508 Chalkstone Rd; Roofing; $10,000

Karen Baker Rev. Trust, 1000 Summit St.; Windows; $11,500

Dan Johanneson, 1705 & 1707 W. 25th; Multi family home-new; $177,672

Dayhuff Development Inc., 102 E. 3rd St.; Commercial-accessory structure; $4,000

Angela A. Wiebelhaus, 2100 Valley Rd; Single family home-addition; $2,000

Mount Marty University, 1005 West 8th St.; Commercial-alteration/repair; $64,700

St. Benedict Catholic Church, 1500 St. Benedict Dr.; Commercial-alternation/repair; $58,500

Robert J. Wubben, 1608 Picotte St.; Siding; $3,500

———

Total Fees: $3,664

June 2021 Total Valuation: $1,523,491

June 2020 Total Valuation: $1,554,286.60

2021 to Date Valuation: $12,713.947.54

2020 to Date Valuation: $14,286,579.50

