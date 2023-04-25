Want to know how to bring bees, butterflies and birds to your yard? Find out how at the next Yankton Seed Library class. On Tuesday, May 9, at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Master Gardener Marlys Hauck-Fenner will present gardening tips for attracting birds, bees and butterflies.
Classes are free and open to the public. Seeds are available to those who attend meetings. Join one of the two presentations at Yankton Community Library’s meeting room or virtually at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/667001277.
