L&C Behavioral Health Services Proposes Crisis Care Facility

Lewis & Clark behavioral Health Services (LCBHS) is asking legislators to fund a mental health crisis stabilization facility to address an expected rise in calls to the suicide hotline.
Next year, anyone in the U.S. will be able to dial 988 and be connected to a suicide hotline local to the caller, with an appropriate regional facility to aid in mental health crises, evaluations and treatment needs.
Preparations are being made across the country, including in South Dakota where residents are now required to dial the 605 area code before all in-state calls. This change is part of clearing the way for the 988 dialing code to work properly in South Dakota.
At the legislative level, additional issues were being discussed Tuesday by the Mental Health Services Delivery Task Force, regarding the mental health options available regionally to address the expected increase in cases once 988 goes into effect next summer.
LCBHS Executive Director Tom Stanage was on hand Tuesday to address the task force on the need for a crisis receiving and residential crisis stabilization facility in Yankton.
“We started an appropriate regional facility before the legislation was passed authorizing us to do that,” he said. “In 2019, in response to the psychiatric bed shortage caused by the tornadoes in Sioux Falls, LCBHS ended up creating, essentially, a residential crisis stabilization option. We took detox beds and converted them to mental health crisis beds.”
Since then, LCBHS has added two more beds for a total of two detox beds and two mental health crisis beds, he said, and continues to work closely with the Human Services Center (HSC), which does not have detox facilities.
“It is critical to have a detox capacity with a mental health crisis care capacity,” Stanage said. “Probably about 30% of people who are in mental health crisis have some kind of co-occurring substance use problem.”
The facility Stanage showed the task force would be attached to a larger substance-use treatment facility and would share staff with that facility, he said.
The proposed crisis care facility would include a separate receiving area for children for up to 23 hours, a de-escalation area for receiving adults for part of one day, and residential crisis stabilization area with six individual rooms with beds for crisis stabilization and detox. The facility also includes a sobering area and a swing room, which could double as a sobering area for women.
“The crisis area is connected with our inpatient substance use treatment area,” Stanage said. “We could not do the crisis care without the inpatient substance use treatment because we would not have the staff to otherwise support it.”
LCBHS is a private, non-profit community-based behavioral health provider with offices in Yankton, Vermillion and Lake Andes. It offers services in seven counties, including McCook, Gregory, Charles Mix, Douglas, Hutchinson, Bon Homme, Turner, Lincoln, Clay, Union and Yankton.
“Currently, LCBHS is operating out of an old Yankton College dormitory that was built in 1962,” he said. “There’s just no way we can convert it to meet those needs.”
Also, the two crisis-care beds are located in the old Sacred Heart Hospital. To expand that, LCBHS would be looking at the older part of the building that wouldn’t meet any life-safety codes, Stanage said.
The proposed facility would cost about $6 million and could be part of the capital expenditures that the state makes to create the adequate regional health care facilities it will need, he said.
“At the last session, the legislature gave $4.6 million to Minnehaha County and 3.8 or so to Pennington County to establish brick-and-mortar crisis care facilities,” Stanage told the Press & Dakotan. “I’m asking them to do the same for Yankton.”
LCBHS did not ask the legislature to fund the attached in-patient substance use treatment facility, which could begin construction in the spring, depending on how soon the various pieces come together, Stanage said.
“The biggest issue we have right now is that we don’t have the space,” he said. “We’re just unable to meet the current demand for those services.”
In 2021, LCBHS served 4,425 unduplicated patients. In that time, its 24-hour crisis line took 691 calls, with 491 resulting in a face-to-face evaluation by a mental health professional and 336 made by individuals who were already on a mental health hold, he said.
Cases that cannot be stabilized within three days go to HSC in preparation for a required mental health hearing, Stanage said.
Counties in southeast South Dakota with the highest admissions to HSC from 2018–2020 include: Minnehaha — 390, Yankton — 319, Beadle — 114 and Davison — 102.
“Yankton County is the second-highest county in terms of number of admissions behind Minnehaha,” he said. “If you throw in just Clay and Charles Mix Counties, then you’re really looking at numbers that exceed Minnehaha County and far exceed Pennington County.”
To have an impact on the number of cases sent to HSC, Yankton needs a facility to handle crisis care and stabilization for the shorter term, Stanage said.
The facility would also help relieve some of the choke points in the current way mental health crises are handled resulting in getting people in mental health crisis the appropriate help faster, freeing up emergency department and police time and jail cells.
“If your goal is to preserve HSC for those individuals who need more long term care, you can make a pretty strong case that it makes a lot of sense to do something in our community for appropriate regional care.”
