In the midst of his successful 12-year pro football career, Jay Novacek also felt it slipping away.
Three decades later, the South Dakota native shared those anxious moments with Mount Marty University students and staff during Tuesday’s “Mission Day.”
Novacek, who turns 60 in October, had risen through the ranks as an All-American football player at the University of Wyoming. A two-sport star, he also achieved All-American status as a decathlete in track and field.
In 1985, he was drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals in the National Football League and eventually won a starting job and made a name for himself.
“In 1987, I was a starter, before the NFL strike. I led NFL receivers among tight ends,” he said.
When the strike ended, Novacek returned to action but suffered a broken elbow. The Cardinals had drafted tight end Rob Awalt, who replaced the injured Novacek and went on to become 1987 NFL Rookie of the Year.
“I was placed on injured reserve. All that work, and I was on the bench again,” Novacek told the MMU audience.
The St. Louis franchise moved to Phoenix in 1988, and Novacek played with the team through 1989. He signed as a free agent with the Dallas Cowboys in 1990. Jerry Jones had purchased the Cowboys the previous year, and Jimmy Johnson was the head coach.
During Tuesday’s talk, Novacek admitted he was miffed at the time by the Cowboys’ demeanor — he described it as “cocky” — coming off a 1-15 season.
“It wasn’t like they had won a Super Bowl, but they were confident and believed in themselves,” he said. “When you’re down, you still need that confidence. You may not be good now, but you can be good later.”
Novacek acknowledged he wasn’t sure where he fit or what the future held.
“I was one of the sorriest players, moving from a sorry team to the sorriest team in the NFL,” he said. “I was thinking this wasn’t going to work.”
He was called into the office and was informed the team had traded for another tight end — a Cardinals player named Rob Awalt. The Cowboys wanted to get Awalt into the starting rotation, and they wanted Novacek to provide the welcome, information and confidence building for the newcomer.
Novacek had already competed against Awalt for a spot on the Cardinal roster and now found himself coaching his possible Cowboys replacement at any moment.
“But it was also the right thing to do not only for the team but also for me to become a better man,” he said.
The Cowboys turned their fortunes around, in part fueled by Novacek’s contributions.
Novacek was a five-time Pro Bowl selection, led the Cowboys to three Super Bowl championships in four appearances and was once named All-Pro. He caught 422 passes for 4,630 yards, or 11 yards per catch, for 30 touchdowns.
LIFE AFTER FOOTBALL
Injuries forced Novacek to retire in 1997, but he found himself still reliving parts of his career.
“You have the time to think about all the bad plays you made. It ate me up because I knew I was better than I played,” he said. “But when you watched the game films, you realized you’re never as bad as you thought, and you’re never as good as you thought.”
“I knew I needed to keep going after retirement,” he added.
Novacek has endured personal tragedy, including the death of his first wife and serious injuries to his son. But he has also found love again and married his current wife, Amy, who accompanied him to the MMU visit with her two service dogs.
The couple live on their Texas ranch where they care for their property and various animals. Jay also makes dozens of speaking appearances at a variety of events around the nation.
“You know what’s funny? What’s the one subject I really hated in high school? Speech. And here I’m making a living giving speeches,” he said with a laugh.
Novacek was born in the western South Dakota town of Martin and graduated from high school in Gothenberg, Nebraska. At 6-foot-4 and 235 pounds, he appeared Tuesday wearing a cowboy hat, jeans and belt buckle that reflects his upbringing and current ranch life.
Early in his playing days, Jay learned a quick lesson when another player was cut on the spot for not doing his job. That player’s action — or lack of it — opened the door for Jay, who believes the chain of events was life changing.
During Tuesday’s talk, Jay brought MMU football players out of the audience for some light-hearted “workout” drills. On a serious note, he had previously told the team that each person must play for the team, but it was also important to become the best person who would benefit the team.
SHARING THEIR FAITH
The Novaceks shared their Christian faith with the MMU audience of about 1,000 people. Jay comes from a Methodist upbringing, and the couple make prayer and Bible reading part of their daily lives. Amy reads her daily Bible passage each morning, which she said brings her in line with Jesus as the foundation of her life.
Jay warned about putting people and careers on a pedestal. “I started having this success, and then it was taken away from me with injuries,” he said.
The Novaceks met 12 years ago when their children attended the same Christian school. They exchanged numbers and talked, and he asked for a date —-- with her responding that she wanted to bring her friends along.
The couple eventually married and speak of the role of their faith in building a strong bond that takes them through the ups and downs of life.
An audience member asked how Jay mentally prepared for games during his NFL career. “I wasn’t one of those ‘rah-rah’ guys … I used humor to relieve the (locker room) tension,” he said.
He also used his time during injuries to improve himself and strengthen both his mental and physical attributes.
Jay spoke of the importance of building a personal relationship with God and Jesus Christ. He saw people who claimed to be Christian but weren’t good people, but instead focused on himself as a sinner and asking for forgiveness.
In conclusion, Jay told the story of the rancher who became jealous of the diamond miner and sold his farming operation to pursue the wealth and glamour of diamonds. The man didn’t find what he sought, while another farmer came across acres of hidden diamonds that produced greatness.
“We’re all diamonds,” Jay said. “We just need to be rubbed and polished, then get out and show the world.”
