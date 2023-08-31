There will be a possible quorum of the Yankton County Commission on Wednesday, Sept. 6, at the NFAA Easton Yankton Archery Center, 800 Archery Lane Yankton. The West Yankton County Transportation Plan Study will be discussed at this meeting,
If a quorum is present, no action will be taken.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.