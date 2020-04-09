The number of known COVID-19 cases in South Dakota has risen to 447, according to an update on the state’s website Thursday. That is an increase of 54 (14%) from Wednesday.
One new case has been reported in Yankton County, giving it 18 known cases overall. The number of recovered cases remains at 12.
Minnehaha County had 36 of Thursday’s 54 new cases. To date, the county has recorded 274 positive tests.
The number of recovered cases in the state has risen to 161, up 15 from Wednesday, while the total number of hospitalized during the pandemic has climbed by one to 27.
So far, 6,700 negative tests have been recorded at state and commercial labs.
The number of deaths from COVID-19 in the state remains at six.
During a media briefing Thursday, a question was asked about what constitutes “close contact” with someone who may be infected with COVID-19. State Epidemiologist Dr. Josh Clayton defined it as “an individual who has been near or within six feet of a case for a minimum of about 5 minutes. The average we use is anywhere from 3-10 minutes, and anywhere over 10 minutes we do consider close contact.”
He said the surroundings — for example, whether it’s outdoors or in the room of a building — can also factor into the exposure potential.
According to The Associated Press, the vast majority of people recover from COVID-19. The World Health Organization says people with mild cases recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe ones can take three to six weeks to get better.
———
For more information, visit the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 website — COVID.sd.gov — or call 800-997-2880.
