On Final Day Of Session, Voter ID, Tax Break Bills Approved

State senators work on the final day of the 2023 session of the Nebraska Legislature.  

 Paul Hammel/Nebraska Examiner

LINCOLN, Neb. — State senators ended a tumultuous 2023 session Thursday, giving a final OK to bills concerning voter identification, tax breaks for economic development and criminal justice reform.

The 90-day session ended two days early and will be remembered for historic tax cuts, hard feelings aired during floor debate, and an almost session-long string of filibusters mounted in protest of a bill that banned gender-affirming procedures for minors.

