School Board Candidates Offer Positions On Local Issues At Forum

COVID-19 and the proposed Early Childhood Education facility took center stage at the Yankton School Board candidate forum sponsored by Interchange Monday.
Four of the five school board candidates were present at the event, including incumbents Sarah Carda and Terry Crandall, as well as Amanda Johnson and Erick Messler. Lisa Hagemann was unable to attend but did write a brief statement about herself and her candidacy that was read aloud.
When asked if there were particular issues influencing the candidates’ decisions to run, Crandall said that for him, there isn’t so much a particular issue but the welfare of the children, faculty and staff in the school district, and of the community.
Johnson echoed those sentiments, adding that she feels mental-health and well-being should be a focus after the recent stressful years of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Messler said he thought the school board could do a better job seeking input.
“It’s the process that I think really needs to improve,” he said. “Parents, not-cherry picked experts, know what is best for their children. It’s the voice of parents that I believe, as a parent, this district has been not only ignored at times but, in fact, disparaged.”
Carda said she considers the most important thing to be the school district’s “Forward 2024” strategic plan because it overarches everything the school board does.
That plan, created in 2018, sets out the goals for the school district over the five-year-period from 2020-2024 and was built through a community survey and several meetings and discussions between teachers, parents, business leaders and school administrators, she said.
“Literally, hundreds of people came together in the community and made these goals. I think it was up to 1,000 people who had input by the time they had gotten all the input from the web,” she said. “It’s an incredible process, and I’m proud to say it’s not one that’s been sitting up on a shelf that’s gaining dust but is always being worked on.”
The strategic plan calls for student, teacher and staff mental health to be priorities for the school district, as well as the need to identify an early childhood education solution in Yankton’s schools.
Both Messler and Johnson voiced disappointment that the school board did not interact more with parents over several meetings involving masking in the schools from 2021-2022.
Johnson said it has become the norm the last few years for the school board to criticize, challenge and to question parental concerns. However, school board members only chose to comment at the last meeting when they reversed the mask mandate.
Messler added that he feels the school board did not communicate with “transparency” when it came to the community.
Carda, as the mother of a child that required special education intervention, said she has always placed importance on listening to parents, adding that she expects to have a grandchild in the school district next fall.
She also took a moment to clarify how public meetings are run.
“I think there’s a misunderstanding about what happens during those board meetings. It’s not set up for us to discuss back and forth with the community, but it is set up that there’s always public input, and we will listen,” she said. “So, people have come forward and we’ve listened, but there’s lots of other voices that were a part (of that, too), and that was important.”
Johnson agreed that community participation was present in the development of the strategic plan and the proposal for the early childhood development center.
However, she said parents know more than experts when it comes to their children and for that reason, parents’ concerns should weigh more heavily, referring to the contentious public comments at school board meeting discussing the school district’s imposed masking mandate last year.
“You do have to listen to the parents all across the board,” she said. “The past couple of years have been very frustrating with, ‘Listen to the experts, the experts know,’ because there is no greater expert on a child than that child’s parent.”
Crandall cautioned that ignoring the advice and information of people in the field — those actually doing the job — equates to ignoring a big piece of the puzzle.
For Crandall, one of the issues that requires improvement in the school district is the situation with aging schools and increasing enrollment, noting that proposed Early Education Center was developed not by administrators, but by a community task force that includes teachers, parents, retirees and other community stakeholders, he said.
Messler said that very little detail has been presented in the meetings and that the school district is really proposing to have the taxpayers bear the brunt of the project’s funding.
“What’s going to happen here is, we’re going to build a shell of a building,” he said. “I think we should ask the public what they want to do with the school, and not build a shell with the money we already have, and then go to the public to ask for more money.”
Carda disagreed with Messler, saying the process involved with developing a plan to address the school district’s aging elementary schools involved multiple meetings of the task force, and that the proposal will be discussed at next week’s school board meeting.
“It will not be a ‘shell of a building,’” Crandall added. “It would be ready to go for kids to have the opportunity to be in one building or Early Education Center, and I am excited about that possibility.”
The two-part plan for the early education building includes a proposed 68,500-square-foot building with all the necessary structures and amenities in place to accommodate all of Yankton’s Preschool-Kindergarten students — allowing for growth — as well as the addition of all Yankton’s first-grade class sections, the Press & Dakotan reported in March. The core structures would include a media center and a cafeteria that could cook enough food for the additional 10 classes of first graders before the addition would be built.
The $17.6 million-$20.6 million project would fall within the capital-certificate range of the district budget, Superintendent Wayne Kindle noted last month.
The proposed second phase of construction would create a 4,000-square-foot addition to the building for first grade classrooms at an estimated cost of $5 million, if the community approves it.
The Yankton School Board election is April 12. The Yankton Town Hall is open for absentee voting.
