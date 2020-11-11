The COVID-19 pandemic has seen an ever-present climb over the last few weeks, but Rep. Dusty Johnson sees some hope for relief in the post-election climate.
During a visit to Yankton Wednesday, Johnson told the Press & Dakotan that a relief package may be on the horizon.
“I think it’s really likely we’re going to get a targeted COVID relief deal done in November or December,” Johnson said. “We really should. If Congress doesn’t, shame on us.”
He added that there’s still a lot of work to do for a sufficient virus response.
“We’re not at 3 million tests per day yet, and we need to be,” he said. “We don’t have a safe and effective vaccine yet, although we’re making really good progress. Frankly, I want to keep the kids in school if we can do so safely, but that takes additional staffing, additional protective equipment, sanitizer, air handling. I think there’s a role for the federal government in stepping up and helping the schools keep the kids safe.”
The Wednesday visit to Yankton came only days after Pfizer announced that a vaccine it has been researching has reportedly shown a 90% effectiveness rate.
Johnson said it’s great news, but it’s important to examine each option thoroughly.
“It’s not our job to take their word for it,” he said. “We want to make sure we’ve got a robust scientific process that will prove those things out. The reality is we’ve already got three vaccines that are in phase-three trials. Those are very late-stage. Those are vaccines that are getting close to widespread deployment, if they continue to show that they’re safe and effective.”
He added that it’s most important to distribute the right vaccines rather than simply those that are the first to market.
“We’ve got 47 vaccines that are at some stage of development,” he said. “We shouldn’t just take the first vaccine off the assembly line. We want to make sure that the one that is selected is going to give us the best chance of beating COVID-19. I continue to be told by the experts that they think in the spring we should be able to have widespread deployment of the vaccine. That would be wonderful news.”
Johnson was in Yankton in order to visit Recycle-IT, a business in Yankton that deals in recycling electronic equipment that began operations in the spring.
The congressman said he was impressed with the business and the spirit shown by those running it.
“Anytime you get a chance to talk to entrepreneurs that are trying to do something different and something that other people are not doing, I just think it makes you feel good,” he said. “This is how you grow an economy. There’s a lot of ideas that seem out of the ordinary, but that’s how people create jobs and build a better future.”
He added that businesses like this are a boon to the community as a whole.
“Although these guys are trying to make a living doing it, there’s also a public benefit in making sure that they’re not filling up the landfills as quickly as we otherwise would,” he said.
Johnson was given a guided tour around the facility by owners Jim Harper and Scott Bormann, provided a rundown of the recycling process for various items that can currently be processed by the business and was even given an opportunity to smash open an old printer.
“This is not work that a lot of people would be excited to do, but they are, and it’s a lot of fun to watch,” he said.
Earlier in the afternoon, the congressman was in Vermillion where he attended the dedication of Patriots Plaza at the University of South Dakota.
