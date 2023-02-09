FREEMAN — A dramatic afternoon of storytelling and music will be visiting Freeman, as the Celtic group “Maggie in the Meantime” brings a new program in time for spring and St. Patrick’s. The program starts at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, at the Salem Zion Mennonite Church, and is sponsored by the South Dakota Arts Council and Dr. Donald and Mary K Schenk of Sioux City. Funds raised from the concert will benefit Freeman Academy.
The group is made up of four musicians who have been playing since they were children: Magdalena Modzelewska, Derek Hengeveld, Darrel Fickbohm, and Jeff Paul.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.