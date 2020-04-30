Virus Bucks RBD Bull Riding Event For 2020

The potential of having 2,500 people packed in a rodeo arena will keep the bulls in the chute this year in Yankton.
The Riverboat Days Extreme Bull Riding Tour event, typically one of the feature events of the Saturday calendar for Yankton’s Riverboat Days celebration, has been cancelled for this year due to concerns about COVID-19.
The decision was made earlier this week by the Yankton Rodeo Association. YRA president Doug Hevle said that the Yankton City Commission meeting from this past Monday played a factor in the decision.
“We can seat about 2,500 people in these bleachers down here,” he said. “It’s shoulder to shoulder beside somebody you don’t know. You don’t know where they’ve been.”
That prospect was concerning to YRA board members, as well as some of the volunteers for the event.
“The people that they round up to help work it, they were saying, ‘Are we going to get the virus or not?’” Hevle said. “Well, I don’t know. I don’t think anybody knows.”
The ability to get riders and bulls for the event was not a concern.
“The riders would not be an issue. It has a very good following,” Hevle said. “(The promotor’s) help wasn’t an issue. It’s pretty much our issue.”
While Hevle was disappointed in the cancellation, he expressed gratitude for those who have supported previous events.
“I feel bad for our sponsors and our spectators that we have to do this. It’s just a decision that had to be made,” he said. “I’d just like to say to our sponsors, ‘Thank you for everything in the past, and hope to see you next year.’”
This year’s event would have been the 32nd annual event hosted by the YRA.
“We’re going to miss it,” Hevle said. “I hope that we can put on another bull riding next year. I hope we can come back better than ever, good and strong.”
