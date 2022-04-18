The City of Yankton will be holding its annual Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) Collection Event on Saturday, April 23, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Yankton Transfer Station, 1200 West 23rd Street.
There is a fee of $10 per vehicle to help defray the collection cost.
You are asked to bring exact change or make checks payable to City of Vermillion. No credit/debit cards will be accepted.
This event is offered to residents as an opportunity to safely and easily dispose of common household hazardous materials that could potentially cause environmental and public health hazards if disposed of improperly.
This event is for Household Waste and will not accept business, school or commercial waste. For a list of acceptable items, go to www.cityofyankton.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.