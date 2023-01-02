The Yankton Community Library will be providing several exciting afternoon programs in January for kids in grades K-5. All programs are free and will take place on Thursdays at 3:45 p.m.
Lego Club is back and will be held on Thursday, Jan. 5. The library will provide the Lego; you provide the ideas. Come build with us!
The after-school STEAM project will take place on Thursday, Jan. 12, and it’s sure to attract some attention. Participants will be making electromagnet bots. These cute little bots are a fun science project that is sure to stick with you. This event will take place in the children’s area.
The after-school movie this month will be on Thursday, Jan. 19. The library will be screening “Snow Day” (PG, run time: 1 hour and 18 minutes).
The after-school craft will take place on Thursday, Jan. 26. Participants will be making snow slime. It’s fluffy, it’s moldable, it’s fun, but it won’t make your hands cold.
