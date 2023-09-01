PIERRE — Travel South Dakota, in partnership with the South Dakota Arts Council, rolled out a new marketing campaign this summer aimed at promoting arts-related activities throughout the state.

The arts-focused campaign aims to leverage the arts across South Dakota. The niche marketing campaign targets art enthusiasts with a high propensity to travel, delivering inspiration to take in the state’s galleries, museums, music offerings, murals, theatre experiences, culinary scenes, and more.

