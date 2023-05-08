Downtown Project

Nathan Stencil, representing the Stencil Group of Sioux Falls, provides details at Monday’s City Commission meeting on a proposed 104-unit apartment complex in downtown Yankton. Stencil said the project, scheduled to open in fall 2024, carries an estimated $18.2 million price tag.

 RANDY DOCKENDORF/P&D

If all goes according to plan, downtown Yankton will see the opening next year of a 104-unit apartment complex with an estimated price tag of $18.2 million.

The Yankton City Commission unanimously approved Monday night a $2.3 million tax increment finance (TIF) district for the Stencil Group of Sioux Falls. The firm has announced its plans for 305 East Second Street, in the B-3 Central Business District east of the Gurney Building.

