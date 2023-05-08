If all goes according to plan, downtown Yankton will see the opening next year of a 104-unit apartment complex with an estimated price tag of $18.2 million.
The Yankton City Commission unanimously approved Monday night a $2.3 million tax increment finance (TIF) district for the Stencil Group of Sioux Falls. The firm has announced its plans for 305 East Second Street, in the B-3 Central Business District east of the Gurney Building.
The commission also unanimously approved a zoning amendment to change the parking, yard and open space requirements for multiple family dwellings in the B-3 Central Business District.
Nathan Stencil, representing the Sioux Falls group, said the TIF was necessary to make the project feasible. With the commission’s action Monday night, everything is a go, he added.
“If all goes well, we’ll start construction this July, with the opening in fall 2024,” he said.
Stencil provided an overview of how the four-story project has come to fruition.
“We have spent some time over the last 6 to 8 months here in Yankton looking for a site we thought would be a good fit for a multi-family project,” he told the commission. “Ultimately, we ended up down in the Gurney (area) which we thought was an amazing opportunity in the downtown zone and the development plan of the area.”
Stencil sees his company’s investment as exerting an impact far beyond their property.
“We see it as a great catalyst and kickoff for the Meridian District and for a lot of future development in the district,” he said.
The apartment complex will offer a number of amenities, he said.
“What we are proposing are the higher end, higher quality project which has 104 units of studio, one- and two-bedroom units,” he said.
The site will feature underground parking for convenience, Stencil said. In addition, the property will feature a dog park, a small playground area and surface parking, as well as the underneath parking.
A skydeck will overlook the Missouri River and the parks across the street, adding to the quality of life and attractiveness, he noted.
Dave Mingo with the City of Yankton provided an overview of the city’s role in the TIF and project.
“The city would not be responsible for any of the funding whatever,” he said. “The developer is paying the property tax over time, which is defined as increments up to a specific amount.”
The project has already grown in value since its initial concept, Mingo said.
“This will be an $18 million project, at this time,” he said. “When it was first considered, it was in the $16.4 million range.”
Toby Morris, senior vice president with Collier Securities, provided a financial outlook for the commission. The City of Yankton has always remained conservative in its projects and financing, he said.
“Where there are new buildings, it brings a vibrant life,” he said, noting the project also helps Yankton meet a housing need.
Commissioners Nathan Johnson and Mason Schramm spoke in support of the proposal. They noted it helps Yankton meet several needs and can serve as a real game-changer for the entire community.
Stencil said his company was greatly anticipating the start of the Yankton apartment complex.
“We’re very excited,” he said.
• Newly-elected Stephanie Moser, Ben Brunick and Brian Hunhoff took their oaths of office. Moser and Brunick are incumbents, while Hunhoff is starting his first term. Moser was unanimously re-elected as mayor for the next year. The commission gave its thanks to outgoing commission Tony Maibaum.
• Proclamations were presented for the Mental Wellness Conference, National Police Week and recognition of WNAX News Director Jerry Oster, who retires June 1 after serving with the station since 1976.
• A special events dance license was given for Rock & Rumble, and approval was given for a special events (on-sale) liquor license for Rock & Rumble.
• Approval was given for the renewal of malt-beverage licenses for 2023-24, a special events retail (on-sale) liquor license for Hillcrest Golf & Country Club and the transfer of an alcoholic beverage license from Allison Gullikson dba Happy Hourz to Allison Gullikson as ABG Ventures LLC.
• Approval was given to the 2025 rates for Summit Activities Center rental.
• The commission awarded the Chan Gurney Airport hangar taxi lane and Runway 20 turnaround bid to Double H Paving, Inc., for $1,470,353.85.
