• A report was received at 4:37 p.m. Friday of a vandalized vehicle on Douglas Ave. A window had been broken by a juvenile.
• A report was received at 3:36 p.m. Friday of a vehicle being vandalized on West City Limits Road. Someone had keyed the vehicle.
• A report was received at 10:08 p.m. Sunday of a possible fight on W. 15th St.
• A report was received at 3:59 p.m. Sunday of a potential theft on Broadway Ave. The complainant said an air-conditioning unit was stolen by a former employee who was not trying to sell it on social media.
• A report was received at 3:05 p.m. Sunday of a fight on Fifth St.
