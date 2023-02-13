100 Years Ago
Wednesday, February 14, 1923
• Train service was completely at a standstill on the Yankton line of the Great Northern today, with no trains moving since yesterday noon. The blizzard which prevailed over Minnesota completely tied up traffic and forced the abandonment of all trains both freight and passenger.
• Dr. H.N. Goddard of the college department of biology will give a lecture on February 17 at 9:45 at the college on “How to Know the Birds.” This will be the first of a series of twelve lectures to be given one a week, every Saturday, concluding on May 19. This new course, suggested by the local interest taken in our native birds, is expected to receive strong patronage from college students and downtown folks, especially teachers and students in the city schools.
75 Years Ago
Saturday, February 14, 1948
• Si Melrose, manager of the Wagner airport, and Glen De Noma have been hunting coyotes by air for more than two years, and in the past two seasons to date have bagged 145 coyotes and one fox. Melrose handles the plane controls and De Noma is the marksman.
• Thor Torgerson, pioneer farmer of the Crofton, Neb., vicinity, was a caller at The Press and Dakotan office Friday to renew his subscription. He is a longtime reader of the P&D, his subscription dating back to 1897.
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, February 14, 1973
• The National Weather Service had some encouraging news for South Dakota Wednesday. It said skies were expected to clear throughout the state Wednesday night and Thursday, ending a storm that had dumped six inches of snow in many areas. Traffic was strangled throughout eastern South Dakota Wednesday. The highway department advised no travel unless absolutely necessary east of Mitchell.
• A spokesman for Lincoln General Hospital confirmed that an abortion will be performed at the hospital Thursday, the first at the hospital since the Supreme court ruling last month. Neither the woman nor the doctor was identified.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, February 14, 1998
• Firefighters from Yankton and Lesterville battled a machine shed fire Friday at the Leo Cwach farm of rural Utica. No one was injured in the blaze, which took 30 firefighters using eight fire trucks three hours to extinguish. The machine shed was completely engulfed in flames when firefighters arrive, and all of its contents were lost in the blaze.
• A Yankton native will appear on a nationally syndicated television game show later this month. Chris Ward, son of former Yankton College President Donald B. Ward and Vera Ward, will appear on the game show “Jeopardy!” on Tuesday, Feb. 24. Ward grew up in Yankton in the 1960s, and has gone on to a successful career as a Foreign Service diplomat.
