City Renews Management Lease With GreatLIFE

GreatLIFE Golf & Fitness will be sticking around the Fox Run Golf Course for the foreseeable future.
During its regular meeting Monday, the Yankton City Commission voted unanimously to approve a five-year lease with GreatLIFE Golf & Fitness for the administration of golf operations at Fox Run Golf Course.
The original four-year lease was set to expire at the end of 2022.
City Manager Amy Leon said the partnership has been a positive experience thus far.
“Most of the conversations have been positive and we’ve certainly appreciated partnering with GreatLIFE,” she said. “They’ve been, I think, a good partner for us. We went into this not really certain how it would go, and they’ve worked with us really well.”
She added that it’s also exceptionally beneficial to the community.
“They bring us something we don’t have, which is volume,” she said. “Our golf season, especially this week, comes a little earlier than it is up north. We have the opportunity, as a community — as they’re bringing members from all over the state really, but primarily the Sioux Falls area — to get them to stay and do other things in Yankton, too. They bring us an opportunity — a benefit we can’t write into the lease because we can’t quantify it — that’s an important one for our restaurateurs, folks that own entertainment-type businesses and retailers.”
Addressing the commission Monday night, GreatLIFE Golf & Fitness President Nick Ovenden said the partnership also promotes public health.
“We want to expand on our member benefits and corporate partners,” he said. “We’re at 1,036 total memberships (in Yankton) — that’s 433 golf and fitness and 603 fitness-only memberships — so that equates to just over 2,000 members. That is a really good percentage of people in a community wanting to be healthy and active, and that’s what our goal is: to find the creative solutions for people to get together and be healthy.”
He said he doesn’t anticipate many major differences in the coming years.
“We’ve learned a lot,” he said. “A lot of it is making sure that we can provide something for the city, so having leagues and having tournaments is important to be able to increase our play and increase things for people to do.”
Jason Sudenga, GreatLIFE’s vice president of golf, also addressed the commission on moving ahead into the next five years.
“We’re wanting to grow the game of golf,” he said. “The high schools, the little kids programs and PGA Junior League help grow the game of golf. If the kids aren’t growing up playing, eventually, golf is going to go away. That’s a big focus of ours — leagues, tournaments and events — we’re going to keep all of that going. We’re going to try and grow the leagues. If we can expand them at all, we’ll certainly take a look at doing that. That’s just going to help bring everybody together and help the community thrive.”
GreatLIFE Golf & Fitness has a strong presence in the community beyond Fox Run, including a stand-alone fitness center, the GreatLIFE Fitness Club at Mount Marty University and an affiliate agreement with the Summit Activities Center.
In other business Monday, the commission:
• Approved the election board for the 2022 municipal election;
• Approved a memorandum of understanding regarding a 2013 sales tax reimbursement agreement;
• Approved the purchase of 1.48 acres of city land;
• Approved bids for liquid asphalt, bituminous mix and a tractor for the airport;
• Approved 2022 bridge re-inspections;
• Issued proclamations recognizing March for Meals and Social Work month.
(0) comments
