VERMILLION — The South Dakota Shakespeare Festival (SDSF) will offer a myriad of free programming in conjunction with its production of “Othello” June 16-19.
Prior to the opening performance on June 16, the Eagle Voice Singers (Drum Group) will perform starting at 6 p.m. at Prentis Park.
Arts workshops for youth (ages 8-18) will be offered at the Vermillion Public Library as part of their Summer Reading Program on Friday, June 17, from 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Advance registration for workshops is recommended at https://bit.ly/vplshakespeare.
The workshops include:
• Scenic Painting (All Ages, including adults), taught by Jill Clark & Parker Anderberg (Paint clothes or aprons recommended. No experience necessary)
• It Takes a Village: Ensemble Building & Theatre Games (Ages 8-11), taught by Cody Floyd & Lucia Graff
• Costume Collage, a Make & Take Sustainability Workshop (Ages 8-11 and 12-18), taught by Elizabeth Wislar (All materials will be provided)
• Acting 101 (Ages 12-18), taught by Marquise Howard & Grace Kjelden
The National Music Museum is hosting two concerts in partnership with SDSF. Katherine Price (soprano) & Diane VenDenOever (piano) will present “Youth’s a Stuff will not Endure” at noon on Friday, June 17. The program will explore how the Bard’s words resonated in languages, cultures, and time periods other than his own, featuring works in English and in translation by Haydn, Schubert, Berlioz, and others. Brian Kay (lute & storytelling) will present “In Nottamun Town” at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 19. The program features beautiful Irish and Welsh ballads that depict some of Britain’s most famous stories and people of old.
Following the performance of “Othello” on Friday, June 17, audiences are invited to an Artist Talk-back featuring director Tara Moses and members of the cast and company.
The Vermillion Public Library will host Sioux Falls author Mary Angela at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 18. She will discuss her Professor Prather Mystery book series, which are set in the fictional college town of Copper Bluff. In “Coming Up Murder,” a graduate student’s controversial presentation boasting that he can prove the long-debated theory that an aristocrat actually wrote Shakespeare’s plays sets off a bombshell among scholars that leads to the student’s murder.
A special Scholars in Conversation event, hosted by USD’s College of Arts and Sciences, will take place at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 18, in Prentis Park. Join Dr. Darlene Farabee (University of South Dakota) and Dr. Bruce Brandt (South Dakota State University) for a discussion of how the pangs of jealousy, the racist undermining of trust, and the wrenching depictions of the harm people can do to one another drive the plot of Shakespeare’s “Othello.”
Finally, the production of “Othello” will stream online for free June 23-26.
To get more information about the South Dakota Shakespeare Festival’s activities for 2022, including dates, times, locations, and the link to the video stream of “Othello,” visit www.sdshakespearefestival.org or check SDSF out on Facebook or Instagram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.