Chamber Head: Fear Was Key To Loss Of Crypto Bill

When it came to the final vote, fear overcame South Dakota legislators when they failed to pass nationally-recommended changes for interstate commerce, a state business leader says.
Dave Owen, president of the South Dakota Chamber of Commerce and Industry, provided his overview following Thursday’s Yankton Thrive post-legislative luncheon.
Gov. Kristi Noem vetoed HB 1193, a nationally-endorsed bill revising the Uniform Commercial Code (UCC) regulating finance and trade. HB 1193 passed easily through both chambers, gaining more than the two-thirds majority needed to override a veto. The measure had previously passed the House 49-17 and the Senate 24-9.
However, House members failed to override the veto — the measure received less than a majority during this week’s final day of the Legislature. As a result, the bill fails and action must wait until the 2024 session.
“A bill got 49 votes in the House, and then (on Veto Day), it got 30 and it needed 47 to override,” Owen said.
He pointed to what he considered a number of factors in the dramatic change between the session’s main run and when lawmakers returned to Pierre about two weeks later for the final day.
“At the last minute, concerns came up over cryptocurrency and whether bitcoin is or isn’t money or whether government should begin to create a (system) that recognizes electronic transfer of money,” he said. “The Uniform Commercial Code is an agreement that all states adopt that regulates how these exchanges are made. I think the opponents managed to confuse the commercial code with monetary policy.”
Owen pointed to a major push by both the governor and conservative legislators to block the proposed changes. The bill’s opponents contended the measure would create government overreach and invade personal freedoms and privacy.
As a result, it was hard to overcome all those factors and push back, Owen said.
“As one of my mentors said, ‘If you’re ‘splaining (explaining), then you’re losing’,” he said. “Facts can rarely conquer fear. Given the fact there is time (until next year) and the governor decided to oppose it, we couldn’t get it past her (veto) and the fear that was struck up by the opponents, led by your representative (Julie Auch), by the way.”
District 18 Rep. Mike Stevens (R-Yankton) served as prime sponsor of the bill, while Auch (R-Lesterville) emerged as a vocal opponent. Neither House member was at Thursday’s luncheon.
By necessity of making minor changes to each UCC section, the bill was 117 pages long, which added to the complexity and confusion, Owen noted.
“If you can explain cryptocurrency, I’ll sit through the class because I don’t understand it,” he said. “Combined with the fact that the governor was pushing the fact we could do it next year, it was dead.”
The 2024 Legislature can still adopt the changes, but it creates a tremendous time crunch before next year’s deadline, Owen said.
“The disadvantage you’ve left the banking industry in by not adopting it this year is that they’re going to have less time to make the changes they need to make in their system programming and the ability to function under the new code,” he said.
“They’ll still have six months, but if we don’t pass it next year, we start of process of falling out of exchanges just being fairly smooth, and I don’t know the answer. (South Dakota Bankers Association President) Karl Adam and the other bankers can explain what happens if we’re the only state to not be functioning under the UCC or even the old code.”
South Dakota had great input into the national process, Owen said.
“That national commission of which South Dakota had seven members, they studied it for three years. I don’t think there are any communists on it,” he said, tongue in cheek. “It was well studied, but my prediction is this will get studied and looked at next year. It will pass virtually without comment.”
This year’s legislative session contained a number of new faces, Owen said.
In the Republican-dominated Legislature, the GOP holds a commanding 31-4 edge in the Senate and a 63-7 advantage in the House. During this session, 33 lawmakers had no previous legislative experience compared to 22 members two years ago.
“So, we had one-third of our legislators who were new,” he said. “We had lawmakers who had reached term limits and couldn’t run again, for they we had a number who hopped from one chamber to the other, usually the House to the Senate.”
Some newcomers consisted of former lawmakers who were term limited, sat out a number of sessions and then returned to the Legislature, he said.
This year’s session included 31 women, which set a record but still fell far short of the 50% of the state’s population who are female, he noted.
In terms of the 451 bills introduced during the 2023 Legislature, 210 originated in the Senate and 241 in the House. The total of 451 was fewer than last year’s 553 bills, he noted.
The number of bills has hovered around the 500 mark in recent years, Owen said. The Legislature introduced 535 in 2018, followed by 463, 492, 478 and 553 last year.
This year, 110 Senate bills were passed for a 52% rate, while 98 House bills were passed for a 40% rate, he said. Overall, the Legislature passed 46% of all bills.
Noem vetoed five bills this session, and all of the vetoes were sustained as legislators failed to reach the two-thirds level needed for an override.
Owen provided an overview of bills that passed and their impact.
Those issues included $200 million for workforce housing, administered by the South Dakota Housing Development Authority (SDHDA). The funding consists of a 50-50 split between grants and loans.
The distribution depends on population, with 30% set aside for cities with a population greater than 50,000 and the remaining 70% for the remaining cities and communities.
District 18 Sen. Jean Hunhoff (R-Yankton), an audience member Thursday, provided additional details on the funds and their targeted uses and communities.
Owen commended Hunhoff for her work as chair of the Joint Appropriations Committee, including its work with the budget.
“It’s a massive process, and Senator Hunhoff does it well,” he said.
Prison construction accounts for millions of dollars in new spending, Owen said. The funding includes $60 million for a new Rapid City-based women’s prison and $341 million for land, design and construction savings for a new Sioux Falls-based men’s prison.
In her budget address, Noem proposed 5% increases for the “big three” of K-12 and technical education, state employee raises and Medicaid providers. In the end, the Legislature provided for a 7% increase for the schools and state employees and a 5% hike for Medicaid providers.
“These (hikes) are ongoing. They’re the new base for fiscal year 2025 — while we’re cutting $104 million (with the reduced sales tax),” Hunhoff said, noting lawmakers won’t roll back those increases.
Additional dollars were provided for behavioral health providers and mental health services, Hunhoff said. Lawmakers sought a more competitive pay scale that would help the state deal with its growing needs, she said.
Because of workforce shortages, the state has paid $9 million for contract services at facilities, including the Human Services Center in Yankton and the South Dakota Veterans Home in Hot Springs, Hunhoff said.
In addition, the state has paid $5 million in overtime to cover staffing needs, she noted.
During his presentation, Owen provided an overview and update on a number of business-related bills.
Overall, Owen expressed satisfaction with the 2023 Legislature.
“I think it seemed to be a well-mannered session. There were fewer test issues. This is the first session since Roe v. Wade gets reversed, and we didn’t see that many abortion bills,” he said.
“We did see some family bills, and there were the test resolutions that the conservatives like to put up for their voting record. I was proud of our members. They looked at the policy side, and they weren’t raising a lot of litmus tests.”
Owen gave the overall effort good marks.
“There was far less contentiousness, and it was a good session,” he said.
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.