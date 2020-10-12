Organization Knits Support For Breast Cancer Survivors

A Yankton knitting shop owner aims to support breast cancer survivors with a non-traditional post-mastectomy prosthetic.
“Knitted Knockers” are hand-knitted out of soft cotton stuffed with fiberfill and are much more comfortable than silicone breast prosthetics, Betty Bray, owner of Yankton’s Ewe Knit It, told the Press & Dakotan.
Founded by Barbara Demorest, Knitted Knockers offers a free alternative prosthetic to women who have received a mastectomy.
“When the founder of the organization was diagnosed with breast cancer, and she was told that she couldn’t put anything on her scar after her mastectomy for six weeks, she felt self-conscious,” Bray said.
According to KnittedKnockers.org, Demorest’s doctor asked if she could knit and showed her a photo of a knitted breast prosthetic. Her friend made her one and it fit perfectly, boosting her confidence at a difficult time in her life.
“So she developed ‘Knitted Knockers,’” Bray said. “They’re made by volunteers all over the world, in fact, who either send them off to the organization or distribute them through local clinics and hospitals.”
The “knockers” are provided to women free of charge and can be requested at the breast surgeon’s office or through KnittedKnockers.org, she said.
Also, according to the website:
• 1 out of 8 women will experience breast cancer sometime in their lifetime;
• There are 50,000 mastectomies performed each year in the U.S. alone and 90% of those women will wear a breast prosthesis at least for a while;
• Knitted Knockers provides 8,000-10,000 free “knockers” per month;
“I am a collection point,” Bray said. “People can come in and pick up the pattern, pick up some yarn and go home and knit them and bring them back.”
Bray sends the unstuffed “knockers” to the organization, which she initially heard about at a trade show, she said.
“I happened by their booth, so I stopped to visit and ask about the organization,” Bray said. “I have a great aunt who passed away from breast cancer, so I was interested. It’s kind of a neat, unique thing. They’re 100% free. You just have to ask.”
Before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the trade shows, there would be “knitted knocker” contests, she said.
“The different yarn companies would decorate them, submit them and then put them on display,” Bray said. “You could vote on the one you liked with a donation and the money went to back to Knitted Knockers.”
Because her husband is an OB/GYN, Bray was already aware of the need and usually tried to do something in October for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. This year, the pandemic has made having any sort of event problematic, but she collects the finished products year round and mails them off, she said.
“I have a few customers that come in occasionally and pick up yarn and knit them, or they come in and they buy the yarn and they knit them for a family member,” Bray said. “Anyone interested in Knitted Knockers can come in and get a pattern from me.”
Bray’s shop also sells the Knitted Knockers-approved cotton yarns, she said.
Also, for those who crochet, a crochet pattern is available on the Knitted Knockers website, Bray said.
Those that want to support the cause but don’t know how to knit or crochet can make a donation on the organization’s website. For more information go to www.knittedknockers.org
