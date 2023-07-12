TRIPP — Plan on entering exhibits in the Open Class division of the Hutchinson County Fair the first week of August.
Open Class check-in and judging will be from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 3, at the fairgrounds in Tripp. Foods and Nutrition, Child Development, Food Preservation, Clothing, Photography, needle point, crocheting, Home Environment, Visual Arts, Crops, Gardening, Flowers, Wood Science are just a few of the categories. Everyone is welcome to participate in this year’s Open Class show.
