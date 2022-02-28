Spark, a coalition of representatives from a variety of human service organizations, is hosting its next Community Conversation set for 8:30 a.m. Friday, March 4, at the United Way Community Impact Center, 920 Broadway Avenue, Suite 1, Yankton.
The March topic will be “South Dakota Aging and Disability Resources.” Learn more from Dakota at Home and their mission to help identify long-term services and supports needed to continue living at home. The featured presenter is scheduled to be Jennifer Gant, intake supervisor for Dakota at Home.
The goal of Spark is to connect community leaders and volunteers, while gaining knowledge and understanding of community needs. Community members gather on the first Friday of each month, to share information and look for opportunities to improve the community through collaboration.
For more information, contact United Way of Greater Yankton at 605-665-6766 or visit www.yanktonunitedway.org/spark.
