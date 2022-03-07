South Dakota recorded seven new deaths related to COVID-19 in Monday’s update from the Department of Health (DOH).
Meanwhile, community spread dramatically improved across the state, with just 19 counties classified as high community spread. One month ago, the DOH showed all 66 counties in South Dakota rated at high community spread.
The seven new deaths raised the state’s pandemic toll to 2,834. None of the new fatalities were recorded in the Yankton area.
In terms of community spread in the area, only Union County rated at high spread. Yankton, Charles Mix and Douglas counties were rated at substantial spread, Clay and Hutchinson counties were listed at moderate spread, and Bon Homme and Turner counties were listed at low spread.
The DOH posted 75 new infections Monday, with active cases falling to 3,654 (-100).
Yankton County recorded three new cases and five new recoveries, lowering the number of active cases to 87.
Other statistics for Monday included:
• S.D. Hospitalizations — Current hospitalizations, 122 (-5); new hospitalizations: 14;
• New Area Hospitalizations — Hutchinson County, +1;
• S.D. Seven-Day Test Positivity Rate — 7.2% (-.7%);
• New Area S.D. Cases (5) — Charles Mix County, +1; Hutchinson County, +1; Yankton County, +3;
• USD Update — Active cases: 0 (-1); quarantine/isolation: 0 (-1).
