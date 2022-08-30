• On Aug. 24, 2022, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 report of a two-vehicle accident located about 2 miles South of Verdigre, Neb., on 521 Drive. Johnnie Huff of rural Verdigre was traveling south on 521 Drive in his 2004 Ford Explorer. Jacqueline Hunt of O’Neill was traveling north with a passenger on 521 Drive in her 2003 Ford Expedition. The two vehicles met and collided with the front driver side of each vehicle. Both drivers and the passenger denied being transferred by ambulance from the scene. The airbags in the 2004 Ford Explorer deployed. Airbags did not deploy in the 2003 Ford Expedition. Seatbelt was not in use in the 2004 Ford Explorer. Seatbelts were in use in the 2003 Ford Expedition. Both vehicles were totaled. The Verdigre Fire Department and Verdigre Ambulance responded to the scene.
