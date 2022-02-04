PIERRE — Each year artists, arts administrators and citizens who understand the importance of South Dakota’s creative culture gather in Pierre during the legislative session for Arts Advocacy Day. This year the event falls on Wednesday, Feb. 9, and the public is invited to join in the celebration of the state’s arts scene from 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. in the Capitol.
Attendees will also be celebrating the support of the South Dakota Legislature, which created the South Dakota Arts Council over a half-century ago to promote the arts throughout the state. Legislators have continued to support the mission and the programming of the Arts Council, helping to bring artists and artistic experiences to school children and communities in every corner of South Dakota.
The day’s festivities will also include a performance by the T.F. Riggs Chamber Choir and the display of the Governor’s Student Art Competition Exhibition in the Capitol Rotunda. The South Dakota Arts Council and Arts South Dakota will present packets of information about the arts in South Dakota to legislators and state officials.
For more about advocacy day and the arts in South Dakota, visit www.artssouthdakota.org.
