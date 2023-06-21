Come make some noise at the Yankton Community Library (YCL) at 6 p.m. Monday, June 26, when Charles Williams, who has been making noise in schools and libraries since he was a kid, will be on hand.
Williams has been entertaining kids for years as a DJ, cartoonist, kids comedian, children’s librarian and now as the “Noise Guy.” He is sure to make you laugh and will even teach you how to make some of the noises yourself.
