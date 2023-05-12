At a special meeting Monday, the Yankton School Board is expected to hear an update regarding construction of the Yankton School District’s (YSD) planned Trailhead Leaning Center (TLC).
A representative of McGough Construction will give a construction budget overview, which includes results of over 30 subcontract bid packages.
