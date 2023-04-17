Yankton County To Test Sirens Wednesday

As part of South Dakota Severe Weather Awareness Week (April 17-21), Yankton County will be holding TEST drills on Wednesday, April 19.
According to the Yankton County Office of Emergency Management, a test tornado drill will be held, with a test watch being posted at 10 a.m. and a test warning set for 10:15 a.m. Yankton County will be testing its storm sirens at 10:15 a.m. in conjunction with the warning.
