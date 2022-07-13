Journey across Yankton County to see how six historic structures have changed throughout the years.
The Yankton County Photo Hunt, sponsored by the Mead Cultural Education Center, will take participants to Mission Hill, Lesterville, Volin, Utica and Gayville. Participants can go to as many of the locations as they like and submit their favorite photo(s) for consideration to be included in a Smithsonian exhibit titled “Crossroads: Change in Rural America” opening in January 2023.
Pick up your Yankton County Photo Hunt sheet at the Mead Cultural Education Center located at 82 Mickelson Drive or download it at Meadbuilding.org. Submissions close on Sept. 1, 2022. Call 605-665-3898 with questions.
“Crossroads: Change in Rural America” is part of “Museum On Main Street,” a collaboration between the Smithsonian Institution and the South Dakota State Historical Society.
