The Yankton City Commission is set to discuss rate adjustments for the Huether Family Aquatics Center and Summit Activities Center during its regular meeting Monday.
The board will also discuss a radio purchase for the Yankton Police Department, a conditional-use permit and construction manager at-risk authorization for work on the wastewater treatment plant.
