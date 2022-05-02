BROOKINGS — The Department of Natural Resource Management at South Dakota State University is hosting a Natural Resources Camp for high school students, July 18-22 at Oak Lake Field Station in Astoria.
“The department’s natural resources camp is a great opportunity to explore the unique prairie pothole ecosystem and the organisms that inhabit this area in eastern South Dakota,” said Michele Dudash, Head of the Department of Natural Resource Management. “Learning about the cool biology and ecology of these organisms is the first step in designing ways to conserve and manage the biodiversity of this unique habitat.”
The Natural Resources Camp provides students exposure to the world of natural resources, including fish, plants, wildlife, soils, invertebrates and water. The camp offers opportunities to gain hands-on experiences in natural resource ecology and management.
The camp is intended for high school students entering grades 9-12 who have a strong desire to learn more about the natural world or who have an interest in pursuing a career related to natural resources. The permission of parent or guardian is required to attend.
Camp participants will enjoy hands-on learning about the following topics:
• Bird identification
• Lake ecology
• Pollinator diversity
• Camera trapping
• Dart gun shooting
• Archery
• Radio telemetry
• Small mammal trapping
• Reptile trapping and ecology
• Careers in natural resources
Activities may be added or changed due to weather conditions.
Space is limited and admission is available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Lodging and meals are included in the registration, as participants will stay on-site for the duration of the camp. There is a registration fee. Regestration will close on June 1, 2022.
The registration form and additional camp information can be found at sdstate.edu/nrcamp.
For further questions, contact the SDSU Department of Natural Resource Management at SDSU.NRM@sdstate.edu or 605-688-6121.
