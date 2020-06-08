Yankton and Clay counties each saw three new COVID-19 cases in the latest state update issued Monday.
Yankton County’s new cases raised its total to 58, including seven in the last five days. Twenty-eight new tests were reported Monday.
Clay County’s recent spike in cases continued, as the county has now seen 20 new cases in the last six days. It now has 35 known cases overall. Nine new tests were reported.
On Sunday, state health officials announced they were investigating a potential COVID-19 exposure incident in Vermillion.
In a press release, the state said an employee of the Charcoal Lounge at 8 East Main Street in Vermillion had tested positive for COVID-19. The individual worked at the business while able to transmit the virus to others on these dates and times:
• 9 p.m. May 30 through 2 a.m. May 31.
“Due to the risk of exposure, customers who visited this location during the specified dates should monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the date they visited,” the press release said.
During a media briefing Monday, state epidemiologist Josh Clayton said the recent rise in Clay County cases is “not associated with any specific location.”
In Monday’s briefing, Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon gave an update on the mass testing being done in the state’s long-term care facilities. She reported that 6,321 residents and 8,733 staff had been tested for a total of 15,054 processed. Of those, 37 residents and 28 staff had tested positive for a test infection rate of .0043%.
However, she also reported a cluster found at a nursing home in Rapid City. A total of 26 positive test results among residents and staff have been reported. As of Sunday, three of the residents have been hospitalized, Malsam-Rysdon said.
Overall South Dakota reported 33 new COVID-19 cases Monday, giving it a total of 5,471 cases to date. Fourteen of the 33 new cases were in the 20-29 age group.
The state has processed 57,819 tests overall and has a test infection rate of 9.4%.
Four new hospitalizations were reported, bringing the state pandemic total to 482. Of those, 92 are currently hospitalized.
There were 69 new recoveries. South Dakota now has 4,403 recovered cases for a recovery rate of 80.4%.
The number of active cases in the state dropped to 1,003.
No new deaths were reported, as the state toll remained at 65.
In Nebraska, one new death was reported in Sunday night’s update, bringing the state’s total to 188.
There were 91 new cases reported to raise the state’s total to 15,634. Approximately, 1,600 new test results were reported Sunday; the state has now processed 121,569 tests overall for a test infection rate of 12.8%.
